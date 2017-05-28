Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective from Citigroup Inc in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank Ag set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oddo Securities set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Independent Research GmbH set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays PLC set a €15.75 ($17.70) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.73 ($21.05).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 19.519 on Friday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €12.00 and a 52-week high of €19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of €22.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.960. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.82 and a 200-day moving average of €17.26.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

