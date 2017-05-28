Independence Advisors LLC Holds Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Independence Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,748,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,456,063,000 after buying an additional 2,111,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,126,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,228,182,000 after buying an additional 239,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 27,427,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,268,257,000 after buying an additional 967,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,803,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,002,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,092,500,000 after buying an additional 531,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) traded down 0.39% on Friday, reaching $94.67. 4,133,942 shares of the company traded hands. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. CIBC raised their target price on Visa from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.82 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,874,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

