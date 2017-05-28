Digimarc Corp (DMRC) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Digimarc Corp in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Digimarc Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

DMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Digimarc Corp from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digimarc Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Digimarc Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) opened at 31.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Digimarc Corp has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $319.27 million.

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. Digimarc Corp had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 98.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp by 30.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 460,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp by 70.0% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 210,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 86,607 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,952.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $222,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,744.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,371 shares of company stock valued at $387,401 in the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digimarc Corp

Digimarc Corporation (Digimarc) enables governments and enterprises to give digital identities to media and objects that computers can sense and recognize. The Company’s Digimarc Discover, Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform are designed to optimize the identification of consumer brand impressions, facilitating mobile-centric shopping.

