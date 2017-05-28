Media coverage about ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ImmuCell earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 6,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Get ImmuCell Co. alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.32%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/immucell-iccc-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation is an animal health company. The Company operates in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries segment. The Company has developed products that provide immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef cattle, and is developing product line extensions of its existing products that address mastitis.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.