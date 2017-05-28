ILG Inc (ILG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “ILG, Inc. offers owners, members and guests benefits and services, as well as destinations through its portfolio of resorts and clubs. The company’s operating businesses include Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, VRI Europe and Vistana Signature Experiences. ILG, Inc., formerly known as Interval Leisure Group Inc., is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

ILG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ILG in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on ILG from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ILG in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) traded down 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,296 shares. ILG has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.56.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. ILG had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $452 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ILG will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. ILG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

In other news, SVP Marie A. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $128,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ILG by 13.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ILG by 14.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in ILG by 180.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 140,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 90,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ILG by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after buying an additional 145,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ILG by 119.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

