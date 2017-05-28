IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDEXX Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Feltl & Co. lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,621 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $462 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 671.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. End sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.55, for a total value of $812,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,155 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

