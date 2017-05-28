IDACORP Inc (IDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $302.54 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY17 guidance to $3.90-$4.05 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) traded up 0.17% on Friday, reaching $86.46. 176,371 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.49. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $246,296.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 18,568.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $647,945,000 after buying an additional 7,768,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,299 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $379,899,000 after buying an additional 159,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,714,649 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,007 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,756 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $86,828,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power). The Company’s segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment’s primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. Idaho Power is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity.

