Huntsman Co. (HUN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $40,096,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,736,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,610,000 after buying an additional 865,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 732,885 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Huntsman by 6.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,579,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,122,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Huntsman by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,968,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 538,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) opened at 24.75 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.54 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Instinet restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $687,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 22,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $562,839.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,457. Company insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

