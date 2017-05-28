Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HDSN. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded down 0.74% on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 201,839 shares. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/hudson-technologies-inc-hdsn-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 600,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 194,840 shares during the period. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.