HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “€179.00” Price Target for Linde AG (LIN)

HSBC Holdings plc set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €174.00 ($195.51) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America Corp set a €168.00 ($188.76) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde AG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €169.59 ($190.55).

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) traded down 0.825% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €171.556. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €164.12 and its 200 day moving average is €156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of €31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.431. Linde AG has a 12 month low of €117.30 and a 12 month high of €175.50.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

