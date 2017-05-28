Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Howard Hughes Corp worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) opened at 127.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. Howard Hughes Corp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Howard Hughes Corp in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 5,981 shares of Howard Hughes Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $710,423.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher John Curry sold 48,317 shares of Howard Hughes Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $5,621,199.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,252 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howard Hughes Corp

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

