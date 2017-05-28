Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hormel Foods Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 4,112,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.49. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Hormel Foods Corp had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Hormel Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

In other Hormel Foods Corp news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,553. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

