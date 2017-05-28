Honeywell International’s (HON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.05.

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.25. 2,692,322 shares of the stock were exchanged. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $105.25 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek sold 36,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $4,732,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total transaction of $15,192,057.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,420,568.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,667 shares of company stock valued at $164,049,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 6,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 6,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

