Honda Motor Co (HMC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.18

Media stories about Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor Co earned a coverage optimism score of -0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 52 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Honda Motor Co Ltd alerts:

Shares of Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 576,673 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. Honda Motor Co has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3,763.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,670.98 billion. Honda Motor Co had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Honda Motor Co’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($51.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Honda Motor Co in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Honda Motor Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Honda Motor Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/honda-motor-co-hmc-receiving-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Honda Motor Co Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.