Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Issued By DA Davidson

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) traded up 0.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 165,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.05. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. HomeStreet had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $120.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP David H. Straus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.53 per share, with a total value of $25,530.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 7,461 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $197,268.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 14.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HomeStreet by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 66,021 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 13,720.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,945,000 after buying an additional 3,159,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HomeStreet by 35.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

