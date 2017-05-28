Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) to Hold

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HGV. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) traded down 1.35% on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 241,359 shares of the stock traded hands. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $415 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 312,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,686. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

