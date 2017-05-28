Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hilltop Holdings were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $33,290,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,591,000 after buying an additional 1,011,131 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,978,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after buying an additional 148,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) opened at 25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.23 million. Hilltop Holdings had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hilltop Holdings’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hilltop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Hilltop Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

In related news, CEO Alan B. White sold 79,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $2,057,020.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,707.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 95,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $2,687,465.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,367. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop Holdings

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

