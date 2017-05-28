Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 165,200 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.44. Hilltop Holdings has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hilltop Holdings had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $363.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hilltop Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.11%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 95,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,465.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 79,025 shares of Hilltop Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $2,057,020.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,625,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,869 shares of company stock worth $5,419,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Hilltop Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Hilltop Holdings by 50.1% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 310,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop Holdings

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

