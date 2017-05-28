Hill International (HIL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

News articles about Hill International (NYSE:HIL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hill International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) traded down 2.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,056 shares. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company’s market cap is $243.83 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $95.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill International will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill International news, Director Alan S. Fellheimer sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $111,362.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,739.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Sgro purchased 15,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $71,863.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in Project Management Group segment.

