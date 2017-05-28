Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded up 1.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 6,236,779 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.49.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 12,143 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $1,323,829.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,330.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

