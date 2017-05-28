Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) a €89.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Commerzbank Ag set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.86 ($104.33).

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) opened at 82.526 on Friday. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €65.23 and a one year high of €94.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €85.89 and its 200 day moving average is €87.07. The company has a market capitalization of €16.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.810.

About HeidelbergCement AG

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

