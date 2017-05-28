Analysts Offer Predictions for Heico Corp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Heico Corp in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Heico Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.29 million. Heico Corp had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Heico Corp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heico Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Heico Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heico Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) opened at 72.60 on Thursday. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heico Corp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Heico Corp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 15,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Heico Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico Corp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Heico Corp by 35.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

