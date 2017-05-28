HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Stake Cut by RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of HD Supply Holdings worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 57.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,227,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,240,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in HD Supply Holdings by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 338,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HD Supply Holdings by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,414,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,189,000 after buying an additional 249,175 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply Holdings Inc alerts:

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) traded up 0.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,272 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds-position-lowered-by-ridgeworth-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised HD Supply Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HD Supply Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

In other HD Supply Holdings news, SVP Margaret Newman sold 1,896 shares of HD Supply Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $80,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo sold 16,785 shares of HD Supply Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $715,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 284,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,102,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,346,620 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,455. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.