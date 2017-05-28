Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. William Harris Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC raised its position in Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded down 0.98% during trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. 1,573,067 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.08. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $76.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $883.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.56 million. Ventas had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

