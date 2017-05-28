Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTG. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC downgraded Hastings Group Hldg PLC to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 247 ($3.21) to GBX 276 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on Hastings Group Hldg PLC from GBX 248 ($3.23) to GBX 253 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.78 ($3.51).

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) traded down 0.4082% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 317.1498. 647,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.54. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 162.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 323.40. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hastings Group Hldg PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Hastings Group Hldg PLC Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

