Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $967.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $967.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $954.2 million to $980.9 million. Hasbro reported sales of $878.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $967.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.27 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $104.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 291.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 337.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

