Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic designs, manufactures and markets digital and fiber optic systems for delivering video, voice and data services over cable, satellite, telephone, and wireless networks. The company’s advanced solutions enable cable television and other network operators to provide a range of broadcast and interactive broadband services that include high-speed Internet access, telephony and video on demand. The company offers a broad range of fiber optic transmission and digital headend products for hybrid fiber coax, satellite and wireless networks. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.75) on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) remained flat at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,433 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The firm’s market cap is $422.79 million. Harmonic has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bart Spriester sold 15,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $90,803.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,269.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold L. Covert sold 136,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $781,975.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,979 shares in the company, valued at $766,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,082 shares of company stock worth $1,226,458 over the last three months. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 54,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 909,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 130,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

