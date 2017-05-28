6,603 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBG) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 1,160,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $144,084.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

