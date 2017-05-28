Hancock Holding Co. Has $9.68 Million Stake in Kraton Corp (KRA)

Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. owned about 1.00% of Kraton Corp worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraton Corp by 46.2% in the third quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after buying an additional 587,287 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Kraton Corp by 187.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. 188,945 shares of the company traded hands. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.17 million. Kraton Corp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $981,397.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,817.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $181,870.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton Corp

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

