Hancock Holding Co. Has $11.431 Million Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. owned about 1.33% of Universal Insurance Holdings worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance Holdings by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 332.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings during the third quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,559 shares. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Universal Insurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Universal Insurance Holdings

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

