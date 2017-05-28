Halfords Group plc (HFD) Receives Buy Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haitong Bank upped their price target on Halfords Group plc from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a sell rating on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on Halfords Group plc from GBX 375 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 351.54 ($4.57).

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) traded up 1.16153% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 373.01807. 1,079,875 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 367.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.45. The firm’s market cap is GBX 738.20 million. Halfords Group plc has a one year low of GBX 299.50 and a one year high of GBX 450.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.68 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Halfords Group plc’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Halfords Group plc Company Profile

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

