Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of to approximate FY17 of $886.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.98 million.

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) opened at 41.20 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.14 billion. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Get Haemonetics Co. alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 17,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $704,605.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,225.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/haemonetics-co-hae-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Haemonetics worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.