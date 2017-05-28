Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 67.73 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Roza sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $106,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,287.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 424.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

