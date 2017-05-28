GTx (GTXI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.03

News coverage about GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GTx earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) opened at 3.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. GTx has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock’s market cap is $54.06 million.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GTx will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GTx

GTx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. The Company is engaged in the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

