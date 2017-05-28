Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.142 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 935,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,256,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13,876.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 193,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 361,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 161,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded up 3.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. 2,858,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average of $272.36. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $225.13 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.11.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 157 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $44,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $14,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock worth $42,979,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

