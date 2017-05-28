Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Silver Ltd (NYSEMKT:GPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) traded up 0.83% on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 1,114,528 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.97. Great Panther Silver has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.28.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Silver will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Great Panther Silver during the first quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Great Panther Silver by 41.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Great Panther Silver by 205.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 46,391 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 82.5% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 124,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Silver by 33.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Silver Company Profile

Great Panther Silver Limited (Great Panther) is a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The Company owns two producing mining operations: the Topia Mine and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC). Its segments include GMC, Topia, Exploration and Corporate. The GMC operations produce silver and gold.

