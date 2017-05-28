Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 19,110 Shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (Q)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE:Q) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quintiles IMS Holdings were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quintiles IMS Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Quintiles IMS Holdings by 8.6% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quintiles IMS Holdings by 22.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after buying an additional 130,795 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Quintiles IMS Holdings by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in Quintiles IMS Holdings by 42.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 101,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc alerts:

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE:Q) traded up 1.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,708 shares. Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Quintiles IMS Holdings had a negative return on equity of 212.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc will post $4.54 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/great-lakes-advisors-llc-raises-position-in-quintiles-ims-holdings-inc-q-updated.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Q. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $88.50 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quintiles IMS Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.84.

In other Quintiles IMS Holdings news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 6,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,930 shares in the company, valued at $241,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quintiles IMS Holdings

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.