Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 5,344 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,229,000 after buying an additional 177,221 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $158,233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,655,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,311,000 after buying an additional 196,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. 551,378 shares of the company were exchanged. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $857.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post $5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 19,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,076,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

