Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 14,100 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 281,646 shares. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $689,384.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 192,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,573.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,628. 6.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

