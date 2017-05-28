Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:grp.u) (TSE:GRT.UN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/granite-real-estate-grp-u-to-issue-dividend-of-0-16-on-june-15th.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.