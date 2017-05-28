Graco Inc. (GGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graco from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wunderlich cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) opened at 109.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.27. Graco has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $111.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Graco had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $340.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,695.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $333,684.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,377.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 660,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,238. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.8% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 113,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 413,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 251,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

