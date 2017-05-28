Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corp will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum Corp.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) traded up 0.90% during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 19,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $121.87 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Corp stock. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Goodrich Petroleum Corp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend.

