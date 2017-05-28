Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) a €16.40 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €16.40 ($18.43) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBK. Barclays PLC set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €18.20 ($20.45) target price on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.42 ($18.45).
Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) traded down 1.580% during trading on Tuesday, hitting €16.511. The stock had a trading volume of 49,102 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.48 and a 200-day moving average of €15.77. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of €8.85 and a one year high of €17.85. The company’s market cap is €22.70 billion.
Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.
