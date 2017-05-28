Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) a €16.40 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €16.40 ($18.43) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBK. Barclays PLC set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €18.20 ($20.45) target price on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.42 ($18.45).

Get Deutsche Bank AG alerts:

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) traded down 1.580% during trading on Tuesday, hitting €16.511. The stock had a trading volume of 49,102 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.48 and a 200-day moving average of €15.77. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of €8.85 and a one year high of €17.85. The company’s market cap is €22.70 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/goldman-sachs-group-inc-reiterates-16-40-price-target-for-deutsche-bank-ag-dbk-updated-updated.html.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.