Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

GOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) opened at 6.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s market cap is $729.82 million.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 89.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels, focusing on the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax markets. Its vessels transport a range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers.

