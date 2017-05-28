Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $317,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $315,520.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $297,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $298,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $298,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $295,600.00.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) traded up 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 1,490,033 shares of the company were exchanged. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.86 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Summit Redstone lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Godaddy by 215.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Godaddy during the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

