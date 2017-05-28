Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) opened at 2.17 on Friday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock’s market cap is $2.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. Odeon Capital Group LLC reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

