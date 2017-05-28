Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLAD. National Securities cut Gladstone Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Hilliard Lyons cut Gladstone Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 79,786 shares. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 53.78%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $146,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 336,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,733.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 343,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,937.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 150.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

