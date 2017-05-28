Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities set a C$32.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) opened at 37.19 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, insider Eric Ralph Lehman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.85, for a total value of C$568,700.00. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 2,600 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.10, for a total value of C$91,260.00. Insiders have sold 66,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,803 over the last 90 days.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

