Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Likely to Impact GigPeak (GIG) Share Price

Media stories about GigPeak (AMEX:GIG) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GigPeak earned a coverage optimism score of -0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 73 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GigPeak (AMEX:GIG) remained flat at $3.07 on Friday. 191,536 shares of the company traded hands. GigPeak has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIG. Craig Hallum downgraded GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GigPeak in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

About GigPeak

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

