Gigamon Inc (GIMO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.61 million.

GIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gigamon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Vetr cut Gigamon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut Gigamon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.19.

Shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) opened at 39.05 on Friday. Gigamon Inc has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gigamon had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gigamon Inc will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gigamon news, insider Paul B. Shinn sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $123,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,388.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dario Zamarian bought 5,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,970.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,597. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gigamon stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Gigamon worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

